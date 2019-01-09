New ‘The Flash’ Images Reveal the Team Gearing Up Post-“Elseworlds”

0

The Oliver and Barry switcheroo in “Elseworlds” was fun, but now it’s time to get back to Flash business. In the midseason finale (and the show’s 100th episode), Nora found out that Reverse Flash — a weird Tom Cavanagh / Matt Letscher hybrid — who she has ostensibly been helping, was actually the one who killed her grandmother. That info is going to be extremely important to the Team Flash dynamic moving forward, but first! There is a new meta team-up Weather Witch and Silver Ghost that the S.T.A.R. Labs crew needs to deal with.

Most intriguingly, though, we’ll see how the return of Killer Frost will impact Caitlin, especially since they seem to be in a more harmonious balance now (perhaps?) But according to the logline for “The Flash & the Furious,” Cisco and Caitlin are also looking for a meta-human “cure” … which sounds like it has a lot of really uncomfortable ethical implications.

The CW has released 14 new images from the episode, which tease a little bit of the drama (though of course, not much!) Interestingly, there is no Sherloque or Ralph Dibney in these images … perhaps we are getting a break from the former (who has managed to make the latter seem like one of the show’s most grounded characters)? Also, what’s the with the courtroom scenes? Those always make me nervous with this show …

