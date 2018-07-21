‘The Flash’ Season 5 Trailer Teases New Time Travel Adventures

0

The conclusion of The Flash‘s fourth season answered one mystery and opened up another one. We learned who the mystery girl is, but not how she made a time-based mistake that Team Flash will surely be cleaning up in Season 5. That’s not all of the cleaning up that the show needs to do for Season 5, though (as per my list of things the show still needs to fix). But there have already been a lot of shakeups in the off-season, including Hartley Sawyer, who plays Ralph Dibney, being upped to a series regular, alongside the mystery girl herself. And though Keiynan Lonsdale is leaving Legends of Tomorrow as a regular, he will be making an appearance on The Flash in its premiere.

This looks fine, and I guess it’s a fun twist to watch Barry and Iris try to play parents, but ever since Flashpoint, I’ve felt a little burned by these teasers. They’re basically showing the first couple episodes, but not really giving a hint about the arc of the season or where they might be going. Flashpoint had a huge effect, but we only spent an episode there, so I’m wondering how quickly the show will deal with Nora West.

With all of that in mind, check out the first footage of that new season below:

Here’s the official synopsis for The Flash: