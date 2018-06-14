Movie Talk: ‘The Flash’ Movie Filming Next Year; ‘The Joker’ Budget Revealed

Today on Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis leads a panel of guests to discuss the following entertainment news topics AND takes your live questions:
- In a report from THR, sources are saying that the Untitled The Flash Movie will abandon any “somber themes” and be more of a Back to the Future-type film. The report also reveals the budget and start date for Todd Phllips‘ The Joker movie. It also confirms that Matt Reeves‘ The Batman will focus on a younger version of the Caped Crusader.
- After the AT&T and Time Warner merger was approved yesterday, Comcast officially put in a $65 Billion bid for Fox in an effort to outbid Disney.
- THR is reporting that Participant Media has acquired the feature rights to S-Town, the This American Life podcast. Spotlight helmer Tom McCarthy is negotiating to direct the film with playwright Samuel Hunter in talks to write it.
- Variety reports that James Corden will be voicing the title character in Melissa McCarthy‘s new film Super Intelligence. Corden will play a form of artificial intelligence that may take over the world. No word on if it will have an affinity for carpool karaoke.
- Variety is reporting that Ewan McGregor has been cast as the adult Danny Torrance in the feature film adaptation of Stephen King‘s Doctor Sleep. The novel is a sequel to King’s The Shining.
