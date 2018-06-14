Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider

Movie Talk: ‘The Flash’ Movie Filming Next Year; ‘The Joker’ Budget Revealed

by      June 14, 2018

0

Today on Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis leads a panel of guests to discuss the following entertainment news topics AND takes your live questions:

  • In a report from THR, sources are saying that the Untitled The Flash Movie will abandon any “somber themes” and be more of a Back to the Future-type film. The report also reveals the budget and start date for Todd PhllipsThe Joker movie. It also confirms that Matt Reeves‘ The Batman will focus on a younger version of the Caped Crusader.
  • After the AT&T and Time Warner merger was approved yesterday, Comcast officially put in a $65 Billion bid for Fox in an effort to outbid Disney.
  • THR is reporting that Participant Media has acquired the feature rights to S-Town, the This American Life podcast. Spotlight helmer Tom McCarthy is negotiating to direct the film with playwright Samuel Hunter in talks to write it.
  • Variety reports that James Corden will be voicing the title character in Melissa McCarthy‘s new film Super Intelligence. Corden will play a form of artificial intelligence that may take over the world. No word on if it will have an affinity for carpool karaoke.
  • Variety is reporting that Ewan McGregor has been cast as the adult Danny Torrance in the feature film adaptation of Stephen King‘s Doctor Sleep. The novel is a sequel to King’s The Shining.
  • Live Skype Calls from the fans
fargo-season-3-images-ewan-mcgregor-michael-stuhlbarg

Image via FX

Related Content
Previous Article
Fantasia 2018 Second Wave Includes 'Tales From the Hood 2’, Blumhouse Thriller…
Next Article
'Aquaman' Images Reveal King Orm, Vulka, and Queen Atlanna
Tags

Latest News