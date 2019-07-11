‘The Flintstones’ Are Getting a New Animated Series from Elizabeth Banks’ Production Company

0

The Flintstones are making their way back to television. This week, Variety announced a new Flintstones animated series had been greenlit. Warner Bros. Animation and Elizabeth Banks’ Brownstone Productions are joining forces on this project, bringing it out of the Stone Age and into the 21st century. Currently, this Flintstones series hasn’t found a home at any television network.

This new adaptation of The Flintstones is described in Variety’s reports as “a primetime animated adult comedy series based on an original idea featuring characters from The Flintstones.” Now, it’s unclear just how “adult” things will get on the show (will it have some winking references to adult material? Or will it go full Rick & Morty? Your guess is as good as mine). Luckily, a recent run of Flintstones comics from Mark Russell and Steve Pugh have infused the Flintstones, the Rubbles, and the town of Bedrock with some postmodern angst and sharp political commentary which could certainly make its way into this similarly modern animated series.

The Flintstones premiered back in 1960 on ABC. The series ran for six seasons, ending its run in 1966 with more than 150 episodes to its name. The series followed the various adventures of the Flintstone family (Fred, his wife Wilma, and their daughter, Pebbles) and the Rubbles (Barney, his wife Betty, and their son Bam-Bam) in the Stone Age town of Bedrock. Almost 30 years after that, a live-action Flintstones film hit theaters in 1994 starring John Goodman as Fred, Elizabeth Perkins as Wilma, Rick Moranis as Barney, and Rosie O’Donnell as Betty. A live-action prequel, The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas hit theaters in 2000 starring Mark Addy and Stephen Baldwin as Fred and Barney, who set out on a trip to Rock Vegas and end up meeting their future wives, Wilma (Kristen Johnson) and Betty (Jane Krakowski). Yeah, we don’t really need to talk about that last one too much.

Numerous modern adaptations of The Flintstones have tried to make their way to television in recent years. The most notable of these attempted adaptations was Seth McFarlane‘s 2011 try which failed to materialize. It looks like Banks’ production company and Warner Bros. Animation have found a way to bring this beloved franchise to life once again.