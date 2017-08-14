‘The Florida Project’ Trailer Reveals Sean Baker’s Moving ‘Tangerine’ Follow-Up

0

A24 has released the first trailer for The Florida Project, the highly anticipated new film from Tangerine filmmaker Sean Baker. Written by Baker and Chris Bergoch, the film takes place on a stretch of highway just outside of Disney World and follows six-year-old Moonee (Brooklynn Prince) and mother Halley (Bria Vinaite) over the course of a single summer as the two live week-to-week at a budget motel called “The Magic Castle.” Willem Dafoe stars as the motel’s manager, who strikes a kinship with Moonee and begins to feel responsible for Halley’s well-being.

Tangerine was a crackerjack debut from Baker—a hilarious, moving, gorgeous, and unique comedy shot entirely on an iPhone and featuring characters we rarely see onscreen. The Florida Project debuted at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year to wildly positive reviews, and indeed this trailer showcases a terrific follow-up feature. Baker showed a knack for getting to the root of humanity in each of his Tangerine characters, and focusing on low-income children in Orlando, a city where young ones are surrounded by imagery of “Disney Magic”, seems to be an inspired choice. The awards campaigns whispers have already begun for this one, especially with regards to Dafoe’s performance, and this trailer confirms The Florida Project is a must-see.

Check out the Florida Project trailer below and click here to ready Greg’s review from Cannes. The film also stars Valeria Cotto and opens in theaters on October 6th.