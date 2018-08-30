‘The Front Runner’ Trailer Finds Hugh Jackman Caught in a Political Sex Scandal

0

Sony Pictures has released the first trailer for the upcoming film The Front Runner. Co-written and directed by Jason Reitman (Juno), the political drama is a chronicle of the true story of Gary Hart, a politician who was the front runner for the 1988 Democratic presidential nomination until he dropped out over allegations of an extramarital affair. Hugh Jackman fills the role of Hart here, and while Reitman has deftly traversed various genres over the course of this career, this very much looks to be in the vein of Up in the Air—a film that’s somewhat funny but mostly dramatic.

This trailer is pretty solid, teasing a film that is very consciously commenting on the political landscape in 2018 through the frame of how politics ran in the 1980s. The big challenge for Reitman in my mind is acknowledging how the stakes of this particular affair pale in comparison to the various scandals certain politicians in this day and age have gotten caught up in, which voters then roundly ignored in favor of tribalism. Indeed, honestly the scandal part of this film seems somewhat quaint by comparison, and I’m very curious to see how that’s handled.

This is also undoubtedly an awards film—the movie is making its premiere on the festival circuit over the next two weeks, and you’ll see a review on Collider out of TIFF very soon. Reitman scored a Best Director Oscar nomination for Juno and Up in the Air fared well, but his last few films have been surprisingly ignored (Men, Women & Children, Labor Day, Tully). Could this be Reitman’s big comeback to the main stage? And could Jackman find himself in the Best Actor race? We’ll surely find out.

Check out the The Front Runner trailer below. The film also stars Vera Farmiga, J.K. Simmons, Sara Paxton, Courtney Ford, Bill Burr, and Kevin Pollak. The Front Runner hits theaters on November 21st.