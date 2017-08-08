‘The Gifted’: New Trailer for Fox X-Men Series Goes Full ‘Carrie’

0

Fox has released a new trailer for the upcoming X-Men TV series The Gifted. The show hails from Burn Notice creator Matt Nix and revolves around a family of mutants struggling to survive in a world where no one’s sure if the X-Men or Brotherhood of Mutants still exist. It very much looks to be a ground-level type of X-Men story, focused more on the family drama of it all as opposed to world-ending stakes and superpowered Big Bads.

This trailer actually makes a strong case for checking this show out. It begins at a high school dance with a bit of a Carrie vibe, then turns into “Mutants on the Run.” And Stephen Moyer’s line about the X-Men and Brotherhood suggests that this takes place in a timeline similar to that of the X-Men movies while avoiding the issue of always wondering where the known X-Men are. We also hear a name-drop of “Sentinel Services,” which suggests that mutants are still in danger from the government.

Bryan Singer, who helmed the first two X-Men movies as well as Days of Future Past and Apocalypse, directed the pilot for The Gifted, and indeed there’s a nice cinematic quality to the footage here. This is obviously a much more traditional show than FX’s Legion, which exists outside X-Men canon, but it looks like it could be a solid genre play for Fox.

Check out the new The Gifted trailer below followed by a slew of images. The series also stars Amy Acker, Natalie Alyn Lind, Percy Hynes, Jamie Chung, Emma Dumont, Sean Teale, Coby Bell, and Blair Redford. The Gifted premieres on Fox on October 2nd.