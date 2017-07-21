‘The Gifted’ SDCC Trailer Teases a New X-Men Universe

0

Fox is all about the mutants these days. Whether on the film side, where the X-Men universe has evolved and expanded to include films like Deadpool, Logan and New Mutants alongside the long-running central franchise, but on TV as well, where Noah Hawley‘s FX series Legion spun the universe in a completely new direction. Next up is The Gifted, the upcoming FOX series from Burn Notice creator Matt Nix and X-Men director Brian Singer.

The series follows an ordinary family, whose lives are turned upside down when their teenage children turn out to be mutants. With a shady organization on their trail, the family goes on the run, coming across a number of mutant friends (and probably foes) along the way. A few of them get a proper introduction in the new SDCC trailer, but even though you might see some familiar faces, they’re not the characters you know from the film universe. Despite earlier reports, it seems The Gifted is yet another fragmented timeline in the X-Men universe.

“One of the great favors that Days of Future Past did for all of us is establish there are many streams, so one answer is we exist in one of those streams,” Nix told the crowd at The Gifted’s SDCC panel “The idea is that this is definitely its own universe. We’re not in the same exact timeline as any particular movie or comic, but that said we do share some characters with the movies and comics. The idea is we’re doing our own thing. As they say, there are many streams.”

The series stars Stephen Moyer, Amy Acker, Natalie Alyn Lind, Percy Hynes White, Sean Teale, Jamie Chung, Coby Bell, Emma Dumont, Blair Redford, John Proudstar, Natalie Alyn Lind and Percy Hynes White. Watch the trailer below.