‘The Gifted’ Renewed for Season 2

Mutants will continue to live on the FOX network, even if movie studio 20th Century Fox is moving to Disney. FOX announced today that it has ordered The Gifted Season 2, renewing the X-Men TV series for a second season. The show hails from creator Matt Nix (Burn Notice) and revolves around a family of mutants on the run from sentinels and the like, offering a new vision for what an X-Men story can be. But there’s been strong connective tissue to the film franchise from the start, as Bryan Singer directed the pilot and serves as an executive producer on the series alongside Lauren Shuler Donner, and Simon Kinberg, as well as Marvel’s Jeph Loeb and Jim Chory.

Indeed this was a true collaboration between FOX and Marvel TV, and the future of this series should be interesting. As part of the Disney/Fox deal, 20th Century Fox—the movie studio—as well as cable TV channels like FX come under the ownership of Disney, but FOX broadcast network remains a separate entity. It’ll be curious to see how/if the deal affects The Gifted, although we may not know for some time as the deal is going to take at least a year to close.

The Gifted is one of two X-Men TV shows currently on the air, as Season 2 of FX’s esoteric Legion is on tap for release in 2018. That show could not be more different from The Gifted, which is more of a traditional family drama. The formula has worked as the show is averaging a 2.0/7 in Live + 7 ratings and has served as a welcome addition to FOX’s current TV lineup.

No word on what’s in store for The Gifted Season 2, but the two-hour season finale airs on Monday, January 15th, so that should offer some sort of hint as to where things may go. For now, rest easy that the mutants will be back on FOX this fall.

