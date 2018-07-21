First ‘The Gifted’ Season 2 Trailer Presents a Powerful, Pregnant Polaris

0

One of the best franchises in comic book history to tackle social inequalities through the use of marginalized (read: mutant) communities is undoubtedly Marvel Comics’ long-running X-Men title. And perhaps surprisingly to those of you who haven’t watched the first season, Fox’s X-Men series The Gifted actually translates decades’ worth of strife, angst, and uprisings against authority really, really well. So it’s with a great deal of excitement that we can present to you the first trailer for Season 2 of the super-powered series.

You’ll notice that some of the main characters in Season 2 look quite a bit different than they did this past season. First of all, Polaris/Lorna Dane (Emma Dumont) is very pregnant, a condition that presents rather dangerous and potentially deadly consequences owing to her powerful mutant abilities. Oddly enough, we don’t see Lauren Strucker (Natalie Alyn Lind) get to show off her powers in this trailer, but her brother Andy (Percy Hynes White) has certainly undergone some obvious changes. We’re also introduced to the new threat, Reva Paige, along with teases for the Morlocks, Purifiers, and the Hellfire Club, along with the return of the Stepford Cuckoos. Yeah, there’s plenty ahead for casual and die-hard X-Men fans alike.

Check out the new trailer for The Gifted Season 2 below:

Here’s the official synopsis for The Gifted: