‘The Gifted’: First Trailer Teases Bryan Singer’s X-Men TV Series

One thing that Logan showed was that a very focused X-Men story is a very good X-Men story. In this latest trilogy of movies, what started out as a smaller story of two powerful mutant men who were like brothers (who had very different ideologies) spiraled out of control very quickly. It’s not hard to do when time travel and a bevy of mutants are introduced, not to mention the global stakes that these kinds of summer blockbusters always embrace. But what might be more successful is a more grounded story, which it seems like The Gifted might be trying to achieve.
Written by Matt Nix and directed by Bryan Singer, The Gifted TV series focuses on a seemingly ordinary family whose lives are turned upside down when their children exhibit mutant abilities. From there they have to go on the run to protect the teens from shadowy organizations who want to take control of them.
When we caught up with Nix at the TCAs this January, he said that fans of the X-Men films and comic books “would not be disoriented as to where this fits in the mythology,” regarding the Fox show, noting that the continuity of the films themselves have left a lot of wiggle room. He added, “If you like that world and the world of the movies, there are definite nods to it, it definitely exists in the same general universe.”
Check out the first trailer below:
The series stars Stephen Moyer, Amy Acker, Natalie Alyn Lind, Percy Hynes White, Sean Teale, Jamie Chung, Coby Bell, Emma Dumont, Blair Redford, John Proudstar, Natalie Alyn Lind and Percy Hynes White.
The Gifted will air Monday nights on Fox beginning this Fall. Check out the full synopsis below, and let us know what you think about the trailer.
THE GIFTED tells the story of a suburban couple whose ordinary lives are rocked by the sudden discovery that their children possess mutant powers. REED (Stephen Moyer, SHOTS FIRED, “True Blood”) and CAITLIN (Amy Acker, “Person of Interest”) STRUCKER are typical middle-class parents dealing with the realities of raising a family. However, when their teenage kids, LAUREN (Natalie Alyn Lind, GOTHAM) and ANDY (Percy Hynes White, “Night at the Museum 3”), are involved in an incident at their high school which reveals they are mutants, Reed and Caitlin do all in their power to protect their children. Forced to go on the run, the Struckers must leave behind their old lives to flee from a relentless government agency that tracks down mutants, the Sentinel Services, which includes Agent JACE TURNER (Coby Bell, “Burn Notice”). Complicating matters further is the fact that Reed is a prosecutor in the district attorney’s office tasked with going after mutants. Desperate and running low on options, the family’s only choice is to contact an underground network that helps mutants in trouble. The mutants in the network – ECLIPSE / MARCOS DIAZ (Sean Teale, “Reign”), BLINK / CLARICE FONG (Jamie Chung, GOTHAM), POLARIS / LORNA DANE (Emma Dumont, “Aquarius”) and THUNDERBIRD / JOHN PROUDSTAR (Blair Redford, “Satisfaction”) – are dealing with their own issues. With one of their members in prison and their team possibly compromised, they face an uncertain future in a world that looks increasingly dangerous for mutants. Written by Matt Nix (“Burn Notice”), directed by Bryan Singer (the “X-Men” franchise) and executive-produced by Nix, Singer, Lauren Shuler Donner (“X-Men: Apocalypse,” “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” “The Wolverine”), Simon Kinberg (“X-Men: Apocalypse,” “X-Men: Days of Future Past”), Jeph Loeb (“Marvel’s Daredevil,” “Marvel’s Jessica Jones”) and Jim Chory (“Marvel’s Daredevil,” “Marvel’s Jessica Jones”), THE GIFTED is a story of survival, a story of mutants coming to terms with who they are, a story of parents accepting the fact that their kids aren’t who they thought they were and loving them just the same – even if all of their lives are at risk because of it.