‘The Gifted’: First Trailer Teases Bryan Singer’s X-Men TV Series

One thing that Logan showed was that a very focused X-Men story is a very good X-Men story. In this latest trilogy of movies, what started out as a smaller story of two powerful mutant men who were like brothers (who had very different ideologies) spiraled out of control very quickly. It’s not hard to do when time travel and a bevy of mutants are introduced, not to mention the global stakes that these kinds of summer blockbusters always embrace. But what might be more successful is a more grounded story, which it seems like The Gifted might be trying to achieve.

Written by Matt Nix and directed by Bryan Singer, The Gifted TV series focuses on a seemingly ordinary family whose lives are turned upside down when their children exhibit mutant abilities. From there they have to go on the run to protect the teens from shadowy organizations who want to take control of them.

When we caught up with Nix at the TCAs this January, he said that fans of the X-Men films and comic books “would not be disoriented as to where this fits in the mythology,” regarding the Fox show, noting that the continuity of the films themselves have left a lot of wiggle room. He added, “If you like that world and the world of the movies, there are definite nods to it, it definitely exists in the same general universe.”

Check out the first trailer below:

The series stars Stephen Moyer, Amy Acker, Natalie Alyn Lind, Percy Hynes White, Sean Teale, Jamie Chung, Coby Bell, Emma Dumont, Blair Redford, John Proudstar, Natalie Alyn Lind and Percy Hynes White.

The Gifted will air Monday nights on Fox beginning this Fall. Check out the full synopsis below, and let us know what you think about the trailer.