‘The Gifted’: New Trailer Is Big on Powers, Short on Personality

The first look at Fox’s new Marvel mutant series The Gifted dropped a couple of weeks back, introducing a new generation of super-powered youngsters hunted by a shadowy government organization. Though it clearly has ties to Marvel’s X-Men universe, thanks to name drops of the title team, other organizations, and characters from the Marvel series, the first trailer only offered the briefest of glimpses at the personality of the kids we’re supposed to care about. A new trailer doesn’t exactly address that, but it does show off some new shots from the superhero series. I won’t judge this one based on trailers alone, but The Gifted is going to have to show me something different once it airs this fall to separate it from the pack.

The series stars Stephen Moyer, Amy Acker, Natalie Alyn Lind, Percy Hynes White, Sean Teale, Jamie Chung, Coby Bell, Emma Dumont, Blair Redford, John Proudstar, Natalie Alyn Lind and Percy Hynes White. The Gifted will air Monday nights on Fox beginning this Fall.

