‘The Gifted’: New Trailer Is Big on Powers, Short on Personality

The first look at Fox’s new Marvel mutant series The Gifted dropped a couple of weeks back, introducing a new generation of super-powered youngsters hunted by a shadowy government organization. Though it clearly has ties to Marvel’s X-Men universe, thanks to name drops of the title team, other organizations, and characters from the Marvel series, the first trailer only offered the briefest of glimpses at the personality of the kids we’re supposed to care about. A new trailer doesn’t exactly address that, but it does show off some new shots from the superhero series. I won’t judge this one based on trailers alone, but The Gifted is going to have to show me something different once it airs this fall to separate it from the pack.
The series stars Stephen Moyer, Amy Acker, Natalie Alyn Lind, Percy Hynes White, Sean Teale, Jamie Chung, Coby Bell, Emma Dumont, Blair Redford, John Proudstar, Natalie Alyn Lind and Percy Hynes White. The Gifted will air Monday nights on Fox beginning this Fall.
Check out the new teaser for The Gifted below:
Check out the full synopsis below, and let us know what you think about the trailer.
THE GIFTED tells the story of a suburban couple whose ordinary lives are rocked by the sudden discovery that their children possess mutant powers. REED (Stephen Moyer, SHOTS FIRED, “True Blood”) and CAITLIN (Amy Acker, “Person of Interest”) STRUCKER are typical middle-class parents dealing with the realities of raising a family. However, when their teenage kids, LAUREN (Natalie Alyn Lind, GOTHAM) and ANDY (Percy Hynes White, “Night at the Museum 3”), are involved in an incident at their high school which reveals they are mutants, Reed and Caitlin do all in their power to protect their children. Forced to go on the run, the Struckers must leave behind their old lives to flee from a relentless government agency that tracks down mutants, the Sentinel Services, which includes Agent JACE TURNER (Coby Bell, “Burn Notice”).
Complicating matters further is the fact that Reed is a prosecutor in the district attorney’s office tasked with going after mutants. Desperate and running low on options, the family’s only choice is to contact an underground network that helps mutants in trouble. The mutants in the network – ECLIPSE / MARCOS DIAZ (Sean Teale, “Reign”), BLINK / CLARICE FONG (Jamie Chung, GOTHAM), POLARIS / LORNA DANE (Emma Dumont, “Aquarius”) and THUNDERBIRD / JOHN PROUDSTAR (Blair Redford, “Satisfaction”) – are dealing with their own issues. With one of their members in prison and their team possibly compromised, they face an uncertain future in a world that looks increasingly dangerous for mutants.
Written by Matt Nix (“Burn Notice”), directed by Bryan Singer (the “X-Men” franchise) and executive-produced by Nix, Singer, Lauren Shuler Donner (“X-Men: Apocalypse,” “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” “The Wolverine”), Simon Kinberg (“X-Men: Apocalypse,” “X-Men: Days of Future Past”), Jeph Loeb (“Marvel’s Daredevil,” “Marvel’s Jessica Jones”) and Jim Chory (“Marvel’s Daredevil,” “Marvel’s Jessica Jones”), THE GIFTED is a story of survival, a story of mutants coming to terms with who they are, a story of parents accepting the fact that their kids aren’t who they thought they were and loving them just the same – even if all of their lives are at risk because of it.