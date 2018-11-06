‘The Girl in the Spider’s Web’s Claire Foy on the Popularity of Lisbeth Salander

0

-

With director Fede Alvarez’s The Girl in the Spider’s Web opening in theaters this weekend, I recently got to talk with Claire Foy about playing Stieg Larsson’s iconic vigilante Lisbeth Salander. During the interview, she talked about why she thinks Lisbeth Salander is so popular with people around the world, what it was like filming the action sequences, how Fede Alvarez operates on set, if she pays attention to where the camera is placed during filming, how she likes to work on set, and a lot more.

The film picks up with Salander and Mikael Blomkvist (Sverrir Gudnason) years after the events of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo when a new mystery involving Salander’s long-lost sister (Sylvia Hoeks) attracts the attention of the intrepid vigilante and esteemed journalist. As you can probably guess, nothing is what it seems and the story is a race to figure out what is going on. The Girl in the Spider’s Web also stars Lakeith Stanfield, Stephen Merchant, Claes Bang, Christopher Convery, Synnøve Macody Lund, and Vicky Krieps.

Check out what she had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis.

Claire Foy Full Interview

Has she mailed a thank you gift to the casting director on The Crown for changing her life?

Why is Lisbeth Salander so popular with so many people around the world?

What was it like filming the action in the film?

How does she like to work on set and was it any different playing this role?

What was it like working with Fede Alvarez on set?

How much does she pay attention to where the camera is placed on set?

Here’s the official synopsis for The Girl in the Spider’s Web: