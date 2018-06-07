First ‘The Girl in the Spider’s Web’ Trailer Introduces Claire Foy’s Lisbeth Salander

0

Sony Pictures has debuted the first trailer for The Girl in the Spider’s Web, introducing Golden Globe-winning The Crown breakout Claire Foy as the new incarnation of Stieg Larsson’s iconic vigilante Lisbeth Salander. Sony is keeping plot details under wraps for their new mystery, but the reboot picks with Salander and Blomkvist years after the events of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo when a new mystery attracts the attention of the intrepid hacker vigilante and esteemed journalist. Evil Dead (2008) and Don’t Breathe director Fede Alvarez takes the helm for the new adaptation.

If I’m being honest, I’m not really feeling this trailer. It basically paints Lisbeth Salander as Batman, which I suppose is a smart move on the part of Sony given the popularity of superhero movies, but it feels a bit exploitative. That said, my only exposure to this material is David Fincher‘s 2011 Dragon Tattoo adaptation so perhaps this is what the character is supposed to be, but that wasn’t really the draw for me in Fincher’s film. That said, visually this thing looks great, and it’s certainly Alvarez’s biggest and most ambitious feature yet, so I’m definitely curious to see the finished product.

The Girl in the Spider’s Web also stars Lakeith Stanfield, Sylvia Hoeks, Stephen Merchant, Claes Bang, Christopher Convery, Synnøve Macody Lund, and Vicky Krieps.The film arrives in theaters on November 9th. Check out the first trailer below:

Here’s the official synopsis for The Girl in the Spider’s Web: