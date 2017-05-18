Facebook Messenger

'The Glass Castle' Trailer: Brie Larson Reunites with 'Short Term 12' Director to Emotional Results

Lionsgate has unveiled the first trailer for The Glass Castle, the highly anticipated new film from Short Term 12 filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton. Based on the memoir by Jeannette Walls, the film stars Brie Larson chronicles the life of a successful New York-based journalist all the way back to her poverty-filled childhood, with Woody Harrelson and Naomi Watts playing her parents.

This is a story that could easily come off as maudlin or cheesy in the wrong hands, but this trailer is kind of beautiful. Which isn’t a surprise given the magic that Cretton and Larson made together with Short Term 12, the movie that first put the Best Actress Oscar-winner on the map. Could their reunion put Larson back in the awards circle? It sure doesn’t look outside the realm of possibility.

Check out the first The Glass Castle trailer below via EW, followed by some images. The film also stars Max Greenfield, Ian Armitage, and Sarah Snook. The Glass Castle opens in theaters on August 11th.

