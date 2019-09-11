‘The Goldfinch’: Nicole Kidman & Ansel Elgort on the Shared Traits of Great Directors

0

–

The Goldfinch stars both Ansel Elgort and Oakes Fegley as Theo Decker. When he’s just 13-years-old, Theo survives a bombing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. His mother, however, does not. Given that his father took off some time ago, young Theo needs a guardian so turns to the family of his best friend Andy, the Barbours. Andy’s parents welcome Theo into their home and over time, Theo and Mrs. Barbour (Nicole Kidman) strike up a deeply meaningful connection that’s key to their evolution throughout the film.

The Goldfinch assembles an epic team of industry heavyweights including director John Crowley, cinematography legend Roger Deakins, Kidman, Elgort, Jeffrey Wright, Sarah Paulson, and so many more. With the movie hitting theaters nationwide on September 13th, I was lucky enough to get a little time with Kidman and Elgort so had to ask Elgort about being right smack in the middle of that epic team. And even beyond The Goldfinch, Kidman and Elgort are two stars who have worked with so many directing greats over the years. Give the video at the top of this article a watch to hear the pair discuss shared traits among those greats and also to find out whether of not they’ve got a “goldfinch” of their own, a priceless item that represents history and contributes to making them feel whole.

Nicole Kidman & Ansel Elgort:

Elgort on being one of the leads in this incredible ensemble.

What is Kidman and Elgort’s goldfinch, an item that means the world to them?

Having worked with so many phenomenal filmmakers, do they notice any shared traits amongst the greats?

And here’s the official synopsis for The Goldfinch: