Sarah Paulson & Oakes Fegley Talk ‘The Goldfinch,’ Puppies, and Ice Cream at TIFF 2019

Sarah Paulson is one of the creators I admire most in Hollywood and Oakes Fegley no doubt has a very bright future ahead of him so it was the ultimate treat getting to sit down with the pair to talk The Goldfinch at TIFF 2019. Fegley leads the ensemble as young Theo Decker. At just 13-years-old, Theo survives a bombing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art but sadly loses his mother in the attack. His father (Luke Wilson) walked out on them a while back so after the incident, Theo is sent to live with his best friend Andy and his family, the Barbours. Just when the Barbours’ home starts to feel like home to Theo, his dad shows up with his girlfriend Xandra (Paulson), and they take Theo away to live with them in Las Vegas.

With The Goldfinch celebrating its world premiere in Toronto just ahead of its September 13th nationwide release, Paulson and Fegley visited the Collider Lounge to talk about the audition process, working with director John Crowley, cinematography legend Roger Deakins, and to give high praise to ice cream during a round of “Collider’s Most Memorable.” You can check it all out for yourself in the full interview at the top of this article.

You can find a full breakdown of the interview and the official synopsis for The Goldfinch below:

Sarah Paulson & Oakes Fegley:

00:30 – Fegley runs through the audition process and what it took to score the role.

02:25 – Paulson weighs in on the adaptation process as a huge fan of the book.

04:16 – Paulson actually lobbied for the role of Xandra.

06:27 – Fegley on working with Crowley and being a lead in the middle of an incredible ensemble.

08:11 – Of everyone in the ensemble, who was Fegley most intimidated to work with and who surprised him the most?

10:05 – Fegley and Paulson talk about working on one of their key scenes in the movie.

11:20 – Do Fegley and Paulson have a “goldfinch” of their own, something that’s more meaningful to them than anything in the world?

13:00 – “Collider’s Most Memorable” begins!