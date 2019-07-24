New ‘The Goldfinch’ Trailer Further Reveals One of This Year’s Oscar Hopefuls

Warner Bros. and Amazon Studios have released a new The Goldfinch trailer teasing the highly anticipated upcoming adaptation of Donna Tartt’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name. Directed by Brooklyn helmer John Crowley, the film stars Ansel Elgort as a boy whose life was upended when his mother was killed in a bombing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art when he was 13 years old. The star-studded ensemble is anchored by Nicole Kidman as Mrs. Barbour, and the film was shot by legendary cinematographer Roger Deakins, who chose The Goldfinch as his next project after finally winning the Oscar for his work on Blade Runner 2049.

You can pretty much check off the boxes for an Oscar nomination here: There’s quite a lot of awards-worthy talent in the cast itself, the source material is an award-winner which boasts success in both the literary and popular book-reading crowds (though the latter embraced it more warmly), and the story of a survivor of a tragedy and how that fact affects those around him over the course of generations is absolute Oscar bait. Keep an eye on this one.

Check out the Goldfinch trailer and poster below. The film opens in theaters on September 13th and also stars Oakes Fegley (Pete’s Dragon) as Young Theo, Aneurin Barnard (Dunkirk) as Boris, Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things) as Young Boris, with Sarah Paulson, as Xandra, Luke Wilson as Larry, and Jeffrey Wright as Hobie. Rounding out the main ensemble cast are Ashleigh Cummings (Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries) as Pippa, Willa Fitzgerald (Little Women) as Kitsey Barbour, Aimee Laurence (Chicago P.D.) as Young Pippa, Denis O’Hare (American Horror Story) as Lucius Reeve, and Boyd Gaines (2014’s Driving Miss Daisy) as Mr. Barbour.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Goldfinch: