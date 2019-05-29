‘The Goldfinch’ Trailer: Ansel Elgort Leads Prestige Adaptation Shot by Roger Deakins

0

Warner Bros. and Amazon Studios have released the first The Goldfinch trailer for the highly anticipated upcoming adaptation of Donna Tartt’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name. Directed by Brooklyn helmer John Crowley, the film stars Ansel Elgort as a boy whose life was upended when his mother was killed in a bombing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art when he was 13 years old. The star-studded ensemble is anchored by Nicole Kidman as Mrs. Barbour, and the film was shot by legendary cinematographer Roger Deakins, who chose The Goldfinch as his next project after finally winning the Oscar for his work on Blade Runner 2049.

This is a really great trailer, and first and foremost the imagery is positively striking. That should come as no surprise since Deakins was on DP duties here, but it must be said: the guy is a magician and his talent is unmatched.

Beyond that, as someone who fell head over hells for Crowley’s period drama Brooklyn, I’m mighty intrigued by his take on The Goldfinch here. This looks to be a tremendously emotional story, straddling two time periods, but I’m incredibly encouraged by what we see in this here trailer. Consider this one an early awards season favorite until further notice.

Check out the Goldfinch trailer and poster below. The film opens in theaters on September 13th and also stars Oakes Fegley (Pete’s Dragon) as Young Theo, Aneurin Barnard (Dunkirk) as Boris, Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things) as Young Boris, with Sarah Paulson, as Xandra, Luke Wilson as Larry, and Jeffrey Wright as Hobie. Rounding out the main ensemble cast are Ashleigh Cummings (Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries) as Pippa, Willa Fitzgerald (Little Women) as Kitsey Barbour, Aimee Laurence (Chicago P.D.) as Young Pippa, Denis O’Hare (American Horror Story) as Lucius Reeve, and Boyd Gaines (2014’s Driving Miss Daisy) as Mr. Barbour.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Goldfinch: