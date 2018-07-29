‘The Good Cop’ Trailer Has Josh Groban Butting Heads with Tony Danza in Netflix’s Series

0

Netflix released the first full-length trailer for The Good Cop, the streaming network’s upcoming police series from Monk creator Andy Breckman. Josh Groban stars as a no-nonsense NYPD detective who “makes a point of always following the rules”, at odds with his father—played by Tony Danza—a former New York cop who *record scratch* has no time for rules. Tony Danza’s name is Big Tony. In the show. Presumably in real life as well.

Yeah, I’m not quite sure what to make of this, a show that appears to have been developed by picking random names and nouns out of a hat. As a lover of some truly terrible television, though, I can’t just immediately reject a show that teams up the star of Who’s the Boss? and every mother’s favorite recording artist as a father-son crime-solving duo. That’s just absurd enough to work. (And Groban definitely has some comedy chops, as evidenced by his all-time great Crazy Ex-Girlfriend appearance.)

And Monk—for as little as it’s talked about now—was insanely fun for most of its eight-season run, and also often able to delve deep into the darkness of its main character while still being a clever-as-hell mystery show.

Check out the trailer below. The Good Cop—which also stars Monica Barbaro, Isiah Whitlock Jr, and Bill Kottkamp—debuts on Netflix September 21.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Good Cop: