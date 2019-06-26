‘The Good Liar’ Trailer: Ian McKellen Is a Dangerous Con Man in Bill Condon’s Latest

0

Warner Bros. has released the first trailer for The Good Liar. Bill Condon’s upcoming film stars Ian McKellen as a lifelong con artist who starts to woo a wealthy widow (Helen Mirren), but as he starts to develop genuine feelings for her, his world begins to spiral out of control.

While I’m not a die-hard Bill Condon fan, his collaborations with McKellen tend to be pretty special when McKellen has a leading role (when he doesn’t, you get Beauty and the Beast). McKellen rarely gets leading roles, and that’s a shame because you can see how magnificent he comes off here. I could just listen to his voice and the seductive and tragic quality he brings to his roles helps give them a unique flavor. This movie wasn’t previously on my radar, but now it is thanks to McKellen.

Check out The Good Liar trailer below. The film also stars Russell Tovey and Jim Carter, and opens November 15th.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Here’s the official synopsis for The Good Liar: