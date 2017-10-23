‘The Good Place’ Season 1 Gag Reel Shows Why the Cast Is Headed to The Bad Place

0

With the first season of The Good Place now on DVD, it was only a matter of time before the gag reel popped up online. Now it’s here and it’s as charming as you’d expect it to be from one of the best shows on television. The gag reel is bookended by Adam Scott’s Trevor chastising the cast for being a bunch of “Hollywood Jabronis” and pointing out that their antics, like everything else we do, has a positive or negative value attached to it. Do some fun dance moves, you gain points. You burp in Ted Danson’s mouth, you lose points. Pretty simple.

Check out The Good Place gag reel below, and be sure to tune in to NBC on Thursdays at 8:30pm for new episodes of the best show on television. [There’s nothing super-spoilery in this gag reel, but if you haven’t seen season 1 yet, you may want to proceed with caution]