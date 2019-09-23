‘The Good Place’ Season 4 Sneak Peek Sees a New Face In Charge of the Afterlife

0

*Spoilers ahead for anyone not caught up with The Good Place through season 3*

The Good Place, one of the best, most inventive sitcoms in years, begins its fourth and final season on September 26, and as a way to help cope with this tremendous loss preview the next chapter, NBC has released a sneak peek. The clip picks up after the events of the season 3 finale, with Eleanor (Kristen Bell), now in charge of the fake Good Place set up by Michael (Ted Danson), welcoming a mind-wiped Chidi (William Jackson Harper) back to the afterlife. Oh, and also Linda. Linda is pretty underwhelmed by the whole thing.

It’s a short clip, but it does a great job setting up a new dynamic for a show that has admirably re-invented itself from season to season. The announcement that The Good Place would come to a close after four seasons was announced back in June. When Collider caught up with Bell shortly afterward, here’s what she had to say about the ending:

This was a collective agreement that we made to end the show because Mike Schur found the perfect ending. He found an ending that is as meaningful as the reason he created the show. In the dictionary, there should be a picture of Mike under so many different words, beyond just intelligent, like consistency and empowering. In regard to consistency, he’s been consistent, from day one. He wanted to create a show that was a conversation starter, and the ending is a conversation starter. It’s also deeply, deeply meaningful. I don’t think anyone will see it coming. It’s so fucking beautiful, and it was very hard to do.

Check out the clip below. The Good Place returns for its fourth and final season on Thursday, September 26.