‘The Good Place’: New Season 4 Images Leave Out 1 Important Character

0

Hold on to your forking butts, people, because some intriguing new images from the season 4 premiere of The Good Place have arrived. There’s plenty to look at and analyze in this first batch of photos, which herald the beginning of the end as we enter into not just the fourth but also final season of The Good Place.

Okay, so, here’s the good news: Eleanor (Kristen Bell), Tahani (Jameela Jamil), Jason (Manny Jacinto), Michael (Ted Danson), and Janet (D’Arcy Carden) are present and accounted for. The bad news? Well, it looks like Chidi (William Jackson Harper) is missing after getting rebooted at the end of season 3. I’m so anxious about why Chidi isn’t there and I have a feeling I’m not gonna like the answer when The Good Place eventually reveals where he is.

All of the photos (with the exception of the one featuring Chidi in the first photo set, which was pulled from a previous season for some unknown reason) are taken from the season 4 premiere episode, “The Girl From Arizona.” This new season picks up where season 3 left off with our core group back in The Good Place. However, a new chapter has begun, as indicated by yet another formal affair at Tahani’s house. Historically, the meet-and-greets have been a bit of a rollercoaster for Eleanor, Chidi, Jason, and Tahani since it was one of the first times they were all in the same room together. Now, it looks like that meet-and-greet will be happening once again but it’s a more somber affair. Eleanor and Tahani look spiffy but definitely don’t seem to be having any fun. What gives? Oh, and don’t even get me started on the photo of Eleanor

first look photos from the good place season 4 pic.twitter.com/CeXam1ngYr — nick (@doinkdedoinkk) July 17, 2019

The other season 4 premiere photos offer up other teases about where we’re starting in this final Good Place chapter. It looks like Eleanor might still be helping Michael run The Good Place since she’s back at his desk. There’s also lots of Tahani and Jason, either with Michael or Janet or flying solo. It feels like they might be the focus of the primary season 4 premiere storyline given how much they figure into this new image set. Of particular interest is the photo of Tahani and Janet, peeking out from behind a wall as they watch someone or something. Tahani, in particular, looks less than thrilled, which only makes me curious to know what the fork she’s looking at.

PROMOTIONAL PICS FROM THE GOOD PLACE SEASON 4 pic.twitter.com/woAeofTsyM — nick (@doinkdedoinkk) August 30, 2019

Season 4 is going to be a big one for The Good Place as it seeks to tie up all of the loose ends before ending forever. This series has never been afraid to take big storytelling risks and, thankfully, they’ve all paid off. Fingers crossed this series goes just as big and bold in its final ride.

The Good Place season 4 debuts on NBC on September 26.