‘The Greatest Showman’ Is Getting a Covers Album Featuring P!nk, Kelly Clarkson, and More

We all underestimated the power of the circus musical. The Greatest Showman opened last December to a pretty underwhelming debut, but thanks to Hugh Jackman’s charisma and a killer soundtrack, the film just kept going, ending up with a worldwide box office total of over $434 million. Now, 20th Century Fox is keeping the dream alive, not with a sequel but with a new version of the soundtrack—a covers album.

Yes indeed, Variety reports that Atlantic Records will release The Greatest Showman – Reimagined on November 16th, featuring fresh takes on the film’s songs by a wide variety of artists. Kelly Clarkson tackles the soaring ballad “never Enough”, P!nk takes on “A Million Dreams”, and fittingly Panic! At the Disco tackles “The Greatest Show.” Meanwhile, the film’s breakout hit “This IS Me” gets a remix courtesy of actress/singer Keala Settle, Kesha, and Missy Elliott.

The decision to put out a covers album was bolstered by the success of the original soundtrack, and it took months to align the stars to make this covers album happen. Check out the full tracklist for the Greatest Showman covers album below, and hopefully we get a first listen of the final product soon.

“The Greatest Showman — Reimagined” tracklist:

The Greatest Show – Panic! at the Disco A Million Dreams – Pink A Million Dreams (Reprise) – Willow Sage Hart Come Alive – Years & Years and Jess Glynne The Other Side – MAX and Ty Dolla $ign Never Enough – Kelly Clarkson This Is Me (The Reimagined Remix) – Keala Settle, Kesha and Missy Elliott Rewrite The Stars – James Arthur and Anne-Marie Tightrope – Sara Bareilles From Now On – Zac Brown Band

Bonus tracks: