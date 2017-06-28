‘The Greatest Showman’ Trailer Has Hugh Jackman Singing up a Storm as P.T. Barnum

0

20th Century Fox has released the first The Greatest Showman trailer. The original musical is based on the life of P.T. Barnum and follows him from his poverty-stricken childhood to the launch of his first circus in New York. Hugh Jackman stars as Barnum alongside Zac Efron, who plays Barnum’s business partner. That character in turn falls in love with a trapeze artist played by Zendaya. Michelle Williams co-stars as Barnum’s wife Charity.

We certainly shouldn’t be looking for historical accuracy in a musical, and this definitely seems like a rosy view of Barnum’s life and accomplishments, which is fine inside the bounds of the genre. I like the way director Michael Gracey has shot the film, and hopefully the songs match the visuals and the talent on board. I’m also eager to see Jackman take another stab at a big screen musical since I think he got a little carried away with his performance as Jean Valjean in Les Miserables. Hopefully, this one as well as the supporting performances all come together.

Check out The Greatest Showman trailer below. The film opens December 25th and also stars Rebecca Ferguson.

