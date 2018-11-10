Friday Box Office: How ‘The Grinch’ Stole $18.6 Million

0

The Grinch ‘s heart may be full of unwashed socks and his soul full of gunk, with the three words best describing him being—and I quote—”stink, stank, stunk”, but Illumination’s animated Dr. Seuss remake is having a wonderful Christmas time at the box office. The film nabbed $18.6 million in its first Friday night, on track for a mean $67 million opening weekend. Those billboards that make fun of your hometown for having no bike lanes or whatever are working, is what I’m saying.

Benedict Cumberbatch lends his voice to the surly green Who-hatin’ curmudgeon, leading a cast that also includes Kenan Thompson, Rashida Jones, Angela Lansbury, and Pharrell Williams. The film—which earned an A- Cinemascore with audiences—is a “bauble designed to distract children for an hour and a half”, according to our own Matt Goldberg’s review, but I suppose that’s part of the film’s success. The only animated competition at the box office right now is Smallfoot, which debuted almost two months ago.

Bohemian Rhapsody continues to rock right along with an $8.4 million Friday night, a 140% increase from the film’s first Friday. The Rami Malek-starring Queen biopic easily beat out this weekend’s two newcomers Overlord and The Girl in the Spider’s Web, which came in third and fourth at the box office, respectively. Overlord—Julius Avery’s WWII-set mutant Nazi action flick—took in $3.75 million on Friday night, while Fede Alvarez‘s entry in the Girl with the Dragon Tattoo universe inked a subpar $3 million.

Rounding out the top is The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, which cracked open $2.3 million in its second Friday night, another tiny notch on the slow road to recouping the film’s whopping $125 million budget.

Take a look at Friday’s numbers below and check back tomorrow for full weekend estimates. (Numbers via Box Office Mojo)