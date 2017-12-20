New ‘The Grinch’ Poster Reveals Illumination Entertainment’s Kid Grinch

0

Just in time for the holiday season, Illumination Entertainment has released a new poster for the upcoming animated film The Grinch. The feature is, of course, a retelling of the classic Dr. Seuss tale How The Grinch Stole Christmas, and while it doesn’t arrive in theaters until next holiday season, they wanted to be sure folks don’t forget about it.

Pete Candeland and The Secret Life of Pets co-director Yarrow Cheney are directing the film, which has the involvement of Seuss’ widow Audrey Geisel as well. Benedict Cumberbatch lends his voice to the titular character, but beyond that we don’t know much about what Illumination Entertainment has planned for this adaptation.

We do, however, get something of a tease with this poster, which reveals that an adorable kid version of The Grinch will make some type of appearance in the film. The poster also touts the title as simply The Grinch, rather than the full title of the book.

There have been a number of adaptations of the Dr. Seuss classic over the years, most notably the 1966 animated special and the 2000 Ron Howard-directed live-action film, which found Jim Carrey filling the role to massive box office success.

Illumination actually first adapted Dr. Seuss with 2012’s lackluster The Lorax. Since that film they’ve honed their brand with mega-hits like Despicable Me 2 and 3 as well as Minions, and 2016’s Secret Life of Pets and Sing proved the studio could craft major box office hits that don’t involve minions.

It’ll be interesting to see how The Grinch shapes up. It’s certainly one of the films they’ve been working on for the longest, so hopefully they’re taking their time to really get this one right. In the meantime, check out The Grinch poster below and click here for Dave Trumbore’s ranking of every Illumination Entertainment movie thus far. The Grinch opens in theaters on November 9, 2018.