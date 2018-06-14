New Trailer for ‘The Grinch’ Reveals Illumination’s Take on a Holiday Classic

0

A new trailer for Illumination Entertainment and Universal Pictures’ animated holiday feature The Grinch is now live! As you might expect, the tale follows The Grinch (Benedict Cumberbatch) and his plans to steal Christmas, which are derailed when his heart grows in size after empathizing with the citizens of Who-ville. But as this new trailer reveals, the Grinch is going to great lengths to pull off his Christmas heist, including reconnaissance missions, reindeer procurement, and picking on his pooch pal, Max. (I don’t know what that last thing has to do with the plan, but it’s a perennial part of the Grinch’s inherent grinchiness.)

But Illumination wants some small part of your heart to side with the Grinch despite all his wickedness. They manage to tug on the heartstrings through a flashback to Kid Grinch whose origins are designed to make you feel Feels. The animation studio behind Minions also doles out their usual humor which ranges from the clever to the slapstick, which is sure to delight all ages of fans even if it skews toward younger audiences.

Co-directed by Yarrow Cheney (The Secret Life of Pets) and Kevin Smith‘s longtime producing partner Scott Mosier, The Grinch arrives November 9th, just in time for the holiday season.

