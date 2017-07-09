Horror Haul: ‘The Grudge’ Reboot Lands an Exciting Director; ‘The Poughkeepsie Tapes’ Finally Headed to Blu-ray

0

Howdy, folks! It’s Sunday, which means it’s time for the horror haul, our weekly round-up and one-stop-shop for all things horror. This week in horror, The Grudge reboot recruits The Eyes of My Mother director Nicholas Pesce, the long-shelved (we’re talking a decade here) found footage serial killer shocker The Poughkeepsie Tapes is finally getting a proper release, John Carpenter is developing a Tales for a Halloween Night series for Syfy, and Jigsaw gets an official poster and a San Diego Comic-Con presence. Plus, new trailers for the slasher Jackals, Another Wolfcop and David Bruckner‘s The Ritual.

