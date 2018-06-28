‘The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society’ Trailer Fashions a Post-War Romance

0

Netflix has released a trailer for The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society. Directed by Mike Newell (Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire), the story follows Juliet Ashton, an aspiring writer in post-war London who receives a letter informing her of a literary society on the isle of Guernsey that was able to weather the war together. When she arrives, she starts to fall for one of the members even though she’s already in a relationship with another man.

Although it’s all just #content to Netflix, this looks like a nice romantic drama. It received a theatrical release in the U.K., but I can understand why stateside studios would be wary of giving it the same kind of release in the U.S. It wouldn’t necessarily be a big moneymaker, but it could find an audience on Netflix, similar to the recent Netflix movie Set It Up. But if these smaller movies can find a home rather than not being made at all, I’m all for it, and The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society looks incredibly charming and sweet.

Check out The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society trailer below. The film stars Lily James, Michael Huisman, Glen Powell, Jessica Brown Findlay, Katherine Parkinson, Matthew Goode, Tom Courtenay, and Penelope Wilton. The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Society hits Netflix on August 10th.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society: