‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 2 Teaser Trailer Finds Elisabeth Moss in Revolt

0

If it’s one thing that I hope the zeitgeist rejects in 2018, at least in the realm of movies, TV, and music, it’s the tendency to take great or just good songs and turning them funereal for the purposes of narrative urgency and strained seriousness. The most egregious example came from the teaser trailer for A Cure for Wellness, which turned The Ramones’ anthemic “I Wanna Be Sedated” into a pile of maudlin trash, but I also hold that horrible cover of Leonard Cohen‘s “Everybody Knows” at the beginning of Justice League in high contempt. And it now seems that even good TV is going full-in on this trend, as a miserable cover of Buffalo Springfield’s “For What It’s Worth” accompanies the first trailer for The Handmaid’s Tale Season 2, which you can take a look at below.

The trailer was the cherry on top for Hulu’s TCA panel, where they also announced that the celebrated adaptation of Margaret Atwood‘s prophetic novel will be returning to Hulu on April 25th. The series will be released in the same manner as the first season with an initial release of one or two episodes followed by weekly releases of the subsequent episodes. There will be 13 episodes in total for the second season.

As for the narrative, not much is revealed in the trailer, though there are a number of striking images that portend expectedly grim times ahead for Offred (Elisabeth Moss) and her legion. Those who followed the first season will no doubt remember where the series left off and there’s no good in ruining what happens there for newcomers who might be gearing up to watch the show in anticipation of Season 2’s premiere this Spring. The only thing that seems to be entirely clear is that the spackled hole from when you punched your wall during last season will likely need a second treatment by the time 2018 ends.

Here’s the teaser trailer for The Handmaid’s Tale Season 2:

Here’s the synopsis for The Handmaid’s Tale Season 2 via the press release: