‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Super Bowl Commercial Introduces the Resistance

First of all, can I just say how much I love it that Hulu bought a spot for The Handmaid’s Tale to run during the Super Bowl? It’s incredible. This is the streaming service’s first Super Bowl ad for an original series, but seriously what a pick. The Handmaid’s Tale, based on Margaret Atwood‘s classic, tells the story of a dystopian society where women are subjugated, and are given importance based on how fertile they are. It’s set in the military dictatorship of the Republic of Gilead (formerly the United States of America), which is ruled over by Old Testament religious fanaticism. Think Man in the High Castle meets Children of Men as a start.

The series plots the quiet (and sometimes not so quiet) resistance of the women, and how they find ways to have a voice and agency in a totalitarian regime built on taking away their rights. For many, this could not feel more timely than right now, and again, the fact that it is airing during the Super Bowl is actually amazing.

The new trailer introduces Elisabeth Moss‘s Offred, who says “I had another name, but it’s forbidden now.” It goes on to show how Offred and others are used to create offspring for men whose wives are barren. As one of the leaders says, “we only wanted to make the world better.” Make the World Great Again!

Check out the teaser spot below:



The MGM Television-produced series, which also stars Samira Wiley, Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Max Minghella, Ann Dowd, O. T. Fagbenle, and Alexis Bledel, will premiere on Hulu April 26th.