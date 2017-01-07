‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Trailer Finds Elisabeth Moss Navigating a Male-Dominated Dystopia

0

Hulu has unveiled the first trailer for The Handmaid’s Tale, an upcoming series based on the classic novel by Margaret Atwood. The story takes place in a dystopian society and stars Elisabeth Moss as a Handmaid trying to survive a male-dominated totalitarian regime that only values her fertility. The setting is colored by environmental disasters and a plunging birthrate, chronicling a world in which women are treated as property of the state.

This debut teaser is brief but striking, offering a glimpse of a very different kind of dystopia. Basically, this is not The Hunger Games—this is a much more stark, dire world. Bruce Miller, a veteran of The 100 and Eureka, serves as the show’s creator, writer, and executive producer, and Reed Morano—the cinematographer behind Frozen River, The Skeleton Twins and shows like Vinyl and Looking, directed the show’s first three episodes.

Take a look at the teaser trailer below. The series also stars Alexis Bledel, Joseph Fiennes, Samira Wiley, Yvonne Strahovski, Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer, Ann Dowd, and O-T Fagbenle. The Handmaid’s Tale premieres on Hulu on April 26th.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Handmaid’s Tale: