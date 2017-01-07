‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Trailer Finds Elisabeth Moss Navigating a Male-Dominated Dystopia

Hulu has unveiled the first trailer for The Handmaid’s Tale, an upcoming series based on the classic novel by Margaret Atwood. The story takes place in a dystopian society and stars Elisabeth Moss as a Handmaid trying to survive a male-dominated totalitarian regime that only values her fertility. The setting is colored by environmental disasters and a plunging birthrate, chronicling a world in which women are treated as property of the state.
This debut teaser is brief but striking, offering a glimpse of a very different kind of dystopia. Basically, this is not The Hunger Games—this is a much more stark, dire world. Bruce Miller, a veteran of The 100 and Eureka, serves as the show’s creator, writer, and executive producer, and Reed Morano—the cinematographer behind Frozen River, The Skeleton Twins and shows like Vinyl and Looking, directed the show’s first three episodes.
Take a look at the teaser trailer below. The series also stars Alexis Bledel, Joseph Fiennes, Samira Wiley, Yvonne Strahovski, Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer, Ann Dowd, and O-T Fagbenle. The Handmaid’s Tale premieres on Hulu on April 26th.
Here’s the official synopsis for The Handmaid’s Tale:
Golden Globe® Winner Elisabeth Moss (TOP OF THE LAKE, TRUTH, MAD MEN) is Offred, a Handmaid trying to survive in the male-dominated totalitarian regime of Gilead. Enslaved by a society that values only her fertility, Offred must find a way to survive in this world of oppression and swift, cruel punishments.
Adapted from Margaret Atwood’s influential and acclaimed novel, THE HANDMAID’S TALE is the story of life in the dystopia of Gilead, a totalitarian society in what was formerly part of the United States. Facing environmental disasters and a plunging birthrate, Gilead is ruled by a twisted religious fundamentalism that treats women as property of the state. As one of the few remaining fertile women, Offred is a Handmaid in the Commander’s household, one of the caste of women forced into sexual servitude as a last desperate attempt to repopulate a devastated world. In this terrifying society where one wrong word could end her life, Offred navigates between Commanders, their cruel Wives, domestic Marthas, and her fellow Handmaids – where anyone could be a spy for Gilead — all with one goal: to survive and find the daughter that was taken from her.