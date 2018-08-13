‘The Happytime Murders’ Red-Band Trailer Relishes Acclaim from Twitter Users

0

STX Films has released a new The Happytime Murders red-band trailer. The film is set in a world where puppets and humans coexist and two detectives, one human (Melissa McCarthy) and one puppet, must team up to solve the brutal murders of the former cast of “The Happytime Gang”, a beloved classic puppet show.

This new trailer is all about gross-out gags and putting up blurbs from Twitter users who note how crazy this movie looks. Which, I guess is all well and good, but pulling from social media always feels like a weak play. You can find a Twitter user willing for just about any viewpoint, so it’s not like anything was really earned. Granted, the point of the trailer is “People think our crazy movie looks crazy!” but it feels like an easy ad that’s not really selling any jokes. Again, I’m still unconvinced that The Happytime Murders is anything more than the single joke of “Puppets are generally for children, but these puppets behave in an R-rated manner.” Get in line behind Meet the Feebles, Wonder Showzen, and Avenue Q.

Check out The Happytime Murders red-band trailer below. The film opens August 24th and also stars Maya Rudolph, Joel McHale, and Elizabeth Banks.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Happytime Murders: