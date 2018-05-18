Melissa McCarthy Snorts Ecstasy and Punches Puppets in NSFW ‘The Happytime Murders’ Trailer

0

Get ready for some hard R-rated puppet humor from the folks at Jim Henson Company. The long-awaited The Happytime Murders finally has a trailer and it’s jam-packed with all the violent puppet murder and foul-mouthed puppet prostitutes you never knew you needed. Set in a reality where puppets and humans co-exist, the film stars Melissa McCarthy as a detective who heads to the criminal underbelly of Los Angeles after a string of brutal puppet murders targeting the former cast of a beloved classic children’s show.

Puppet sex hasn’t been this explicit since Team America World Police. There’s a deviant kind of fun to seeing such a raunchy comedy backed by the Henson Alternative Banner, and they’re definitely not pulling any punches with the adult humor. The final gag sure goes for it, and while I’m not totally won by how it plays out in the trailer edit, it seems like the kind of juvenile comedy that could absolutely bring down a crowded house. McCarthy is certainly a perfect fit for the gleeful goofiness and while she always delivers joyful performances, she very obviously seems to be having the time of her life in this trailer.

Directed by Brian Henson, puppeteer and head of the Jim Henson Company, The Happytime Murders also stars Maya Rudolph, Joel McHale, and Elizabeth Banks and arrives in theaters on August 17, 2018 courtesy of STX. Watch the very R-rated trailer below.

Here’s the official synopsis: