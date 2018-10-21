KJ Apa & the Cast of ‘The Hate U Give’ on the Importance of Organic Cast Chemistry

0

-

Amandla Stenberg leads The Hate U Give as Starr Carter, a teenager living in a predominantly black neighborhood but enrolled in a predominantly white prep school. Starr makes an effort to keep those worlds completely separate, behaving a certain way in each place, but when she witnesses the fatal shooting of a childhood friend at the hands of a white police office, Starr comes to the conclusion that enough is enough; she needs to find and embrace her voice, and stand up for what’s right, no matter the effect it has on some of her most valued relationships.

Stenberg commands the screen in The Hate U Give, but she’s also backed by a powerful supporting ensemble that includes Riverdale star KJ Apa as Starr’s boyfriend Chris, Sabrina Carpenter as one of her closest friends at school, Dominique Fishback as one of her closest friends from Garden Heights, and Lamar Johnson as Starr’s half-brother. I got the chance to sit down with the four of them to discuss the palpable cast chemistry in the film, personal passions and hobbies well worth sharing, director George Tillman Jr.‘s monitor dance and more. You can check it all out in the video interview at the top of this article. And, in case you missed it, click here for my interview with Stenberg and Algee Smith, and click here for my conversation with Tillman Jr. and The Hate U Give author Angie Thomas.

The Hate U Give gets its nationwide release on October 19th. Be sure to check out Adam Chitwood’s rave review right here.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Hate U Give: