‘The Hate U Give’ Trailer Reveals a Rousing #BlackLivesMatter Story

20th Century Fox has released the first trailer for the highly anticipated The Hate U Give, based on the bestselling novel of the same name by author Angie Thomas. The film hails from filmmaker George Tillman Jr. (Luke Cage, Notorious) and stars Amandla Stenberg (Everything, Everything) as a young girl named Starr Carter who is constantly switching between two worlds: at home, she fits in with the poor, mostly black people of her family and neighborhood, and at her prep school she lives a different life alongside the rich, mostly white kids who are her schoomates. These two worlds collide, however, when her childhood best friend Khalil is shot and killed in front of her eyes by a police officer, which stokes pressure throughout the community.

This film looks like it’s approaching an incredibly complex issue with the appropriate tact, specificity, and emotion, and indeed Thomas has said before that with her novel, she wanted to unpack why the phrase “Black Lives Matter” means different things to different people. This is a movie that’s likely to stir up plenty of conversation, but hopefully it occurs in a healthy, dialogue-heavy way. As of right now, this film itself looks pretty terrific.

Check out the The Hate U Give trailer below. Scripted by Audrey Wells, the film also stars Regina Hall, Russell Hornsby, KJ Apa, Algee Smith, Lamar Johnson, Issa Rae, Sabrina Carpenter, Common, and Anthony Mackie. The Hate U Give opens in theaters on October 19th.