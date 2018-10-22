The Haunting of Hill House Cast on Mike Flanagan and the Incredible 6th Episode

0

By now you’ve probably heard the incredible buzz on one of Netflix’s newest shows: The Haunting of Hill House. The ten-episode series, based on Shirley Jackson’s iconic horror novel of the same name, was created, directed, and executive produced by Mike Flanagan, whose credits include Oculus, Gerald’s Game, and Ouija: Origin of Evil. The story explores a group of siblings who grew up as children in what would become the most famous haunted house in the country. Now adults, the family must come face to face with their past in a very ghostly way.

Shortly before the series premiered, I got to sit down with Michiel Huisman, Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Elizabeth Reaser for an exclusive video interview after seeing the first few episodes. They talked about getting to work with Mike Flanagan and Netflix, how much they knew about the arc of the season before filming began, memorable moments from filming, how they shot the sixth episode (which was shot like a play with extremely long takes), the autopsy scene with the graphic blood and guts, and more.

While there are a lot of great choices on Netflix right now, I absolutely recommend checking out The Haunting of Hill House. It’s extremely well done and absolutely worth your time. The series also stars Carla Gugino, Timothy Hutton, Henry Thomas, Kate Siegel and Victoria Pedretti, Lulu Wilson, Mckenna Grace, Paxton Singleton, Violet McGraw, and Julian Hilliard.

below is a list of what we talked about followed by the official synopsis.

Michiel Huisman, Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Elizabeth Reaser:

What was it like working with Mike Flanagan and Netflix?

How much did they know about the arc of the season or were they finding out script by script?

They talk about memorable moments from filming.

How they shot episode six like a play with extremely long takes.

Elizabeth Reaser talks about filming the autopsy scene and the graphic blood and guts.

The incredible practical sets.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Haunting of Hill House: