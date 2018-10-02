‘The Haunting of Hill House’ Featurette Explains the Challenges of Scaring People for 10 Hours

0

Netflix has released a new featurette for their upcoming horror series The Haunting of Hill House. Created, directed, and executive produced by Mike Flanagan (Gerald’s Game), the series follows a group of siblings who grew up in the most famous haunted house in the country, and as adults, are forced to confront the ghosts of their past.

This is a solid featurette that’s more about what kind of horror you’re going to get with this show and that Flanagan isn’t really into jump scares but instead going for something more atmospheric, which is pretty much a necessity when doing a horror series as opposed to a movie. If you want to keep people watching and keep them intrigued, it’s going to have to be with mood and tension, not with jumping out and going “Boo!” for ten hours.

Check out The Haunting of Hill House featurette below. The series premieres on October 12th and stars Michiel Huisman, Carla Gugino, Timothy Hutton, Elizabeth Reaser, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Henry Thomas, Kate Siegel and Victoria Pedretti, Lulu Wilson, Mckenna Grace, Paxton Singleton, Violet McGraw, and Julian Hilliard.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Haunting of Hill House: