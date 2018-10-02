‘The Haunting of Hill House’ Featurette Explains the Challenges of Scaring People for 10 Hours

Netflix has released a new featurette for their upcoming horror series The Haunting of Hill House. Created, directed, and executive produced by Mike Flanagan (Gerald’s Game), the series follows a group of siblings who grew up in the most famous haunted house in the country, and as adults, are forced to confront the ghosts of their past.
This is a solid featurette that’s more about what kind of horror you’re going to get with this show and that Flanagan isn’t really into jump scares but instead going for something more atmospheric, which is pretty much a necessity when doing a horror series as opposed to a movie. If you want to keep people watching and keep them intrigued, it’s going to have to be with mood and tension, not with jumping out and going “Boo!” for ten hours.
Check out The Haunting of Hill House featurette below. The series premieres on October 12th and stars Michiel Huisman, Carla Gugino, Timothy Hutton, Elizabeth Reaser, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Henry Thomas, Kate Siegel and Victoria Pedretti, Lulu Wilson, Mckenna Grace, Paxton Singleton, Violet McGraw, and Julian Hilliard.
Here’s the official synopsis for The Haunting of Hill House:
A modern reimagining of Shirley Jackson’s iconic novel, The Haunting of Hill House explores a group of siblings who, as children, grew up in what would go on to become the most famous haunted house in the country. Now adults, and forced back together in the face of tragedy, the family must finally confront the ghosts of their past — some of which still lurk in their minds while others may actually be stalking the shadows of Hill House. Created, directed and executive-produced by horror mastermind Mike Flanagan (Hush, Oculus, Gerald’s Game), The Haunting of Hill House is a complex family drama wrapped in a chilling horror story. Trevor Macy serves as executive producer alongside Flanagan. Meredith Averill acts as co-showrunner and executive producer. Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank executive produce, as well.