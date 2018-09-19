‘The Haunting of Hill House’ Trailer Teases Netflix’s New Horror Series

Netflix has released the first The Haunting of Hill House trailer. Created, directed, and executive produced by Mike Flanagan (Gerald’s Game), the series follows a group of siblings who grew up in the most famous haunted house in the country, and as adults, are forced to confront the ghosts of their past.
The trailer is unbelievably tense and creepy, and it looks like Netflix could have a horror hit on their hands (although, since they don’t release data, we’ll never know if it’s truly a hit or not). At the very least, releasing it in October is prime placement for people looking for a good scare, and hopefully the show won’t come down with Netflix Syndrome where the episodes and/or season runs too long.
Check out The Haunting of Hill House trailer below. The series premieres on October 12th and stars Michiel Huisman, Carla Gugino, Timothy Hutton, Elizabeth Reaser, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Henry Thomas, Kate Siegel and Victoria Pedretti, Lulu Wilson, Mckenna Grace, Paxton Singleton, Violet McGraw, and Julian Hilliard.
Here’s the official synopsis for The Haunting of Hill House:
A modern reimagining of Shirley Jackson’s iconic novel, The Haunting of Hill House explores a group of siblings who, as children, grew up in what would go on to become the most famous haunted house in the country. Now adults, and forced back together in the face of tragedy, the family must finally confront the ghosts of their past — some of which still lurk in their minds while others may actually be stalking the shadows of Hill House. Created, directed and executive-produced by horror mastermind Mike Flanagan (Hush, Oculus, Gerald’s Game), The Haunting of Hill House is a complex family drama wrapped in a chilling horror story. Trevor Macy serves as executive producer alongside Flanagan. Meredith Averill acts as co-showrunner and executive producer. Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank executive produce, as well.