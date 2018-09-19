‘The Haunting of Hill House’ Trailer Teases Netflix’s New Horror Series

0

Netflix has released the first The Haunting of Hill House trailer. Created, directed, and executive produced by Mike Flanagan (Gerald’s Game), the series follows a group of siblings who grew up in the most famous haunted house in the country, and as adults, are forced to confront the ghosts of their past.

The trailer is unbelievably tense and creepy, and it looks like Netflix could have a horror hit on their hands (although, since they don’t release data, we’ll never know if it’s truly a hit or not). At the very least, releasing it in October is prime placement for people looking for a good scare, and hopefully the show won’t come down with Netflix Syndrome where the episodes and/or season runs too long.

Check out The Haunting of Hill House trailer below. The series premieres on October 12th and stars Michiel Huisman, Carla Gugino, Timothy Hutton, Elizabeth Reaser, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Henry Thomas, Kate Siegel and Victoria Pedretti, Lulu Wilson, Mckenna Grace, Paxton Singleton, Violet McGraw, and Julian Hilliard.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Haunting of Hill House: