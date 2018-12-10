‘The Highwaymen’ Image: Woody Harrelson and Kevin Costner Are the Feds Who Stopped Bonnie & Clyde

0

Netflix has released the first image from The Highwaymen. The film is based on the true story of the former Texas Rangers (played by Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson) who used their old school skills to track down and kill Bonnie & Clyde.

I’ve never really wondered about the detectives on the other end of the hail of bullets that killed Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow. I never get to the end of Bonnie and Clyde and think, “But what about the detectives?” The synopsis may uphold these two detectives as the story worth telling, but that’s a little hard to do in the shadow of Arthur Penn’s 1967 film that’s one of the most important pictures of Hollywood’s Second Golden Age. Also, I’m not incredibly interested in two guys who say, “To hell with science! Let’s use instincts!” to catch criminals. Costner and Harrelson are great actors, but his doesn’t seem like a story worth telling, especially with a bland journeyman like John Lee Hancock at the helm. The most interesting aspect of this movie is probably how it will portray Bonnie and Clyde since they’re the antagonists this time around rather than the complex lovers we usually see.

Check out The Highwaymen image below. The film hits Netflix on March 29th.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Highwaymen: