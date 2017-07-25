Ryan Reynolds Fights Samuel L. Jackson in Exclusive ‘The Hitman’s Bodyguard’ Clip

0

We at Collider are happy to bring you an exclusive look at the upcoming action-comedy The Hitman’s Bodyguard by way of a new clip. Directed by The Expendables 3 helmer Patrick Hughes, the film stars Ryan Reynolds as one of the world’s top protection agents who is tasked with guarding the life of a fellow assassin, played by Samuel L. Jackson, who has tried to kill him many times in the past. This clip shows Reynolds and Jackson going toe-to-toe with some delightful hand-to-hand combat and shows off the comedic chemistry of this central pair that will be prevalent throughout the film.

Check out the clip in the video below. The Hitman’s Bodyguard also stars Salma Hayek and Gary Oldman and opens in theaters on August 18th.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Hitman’s Bodyguard: