Ryan Reynolds Fights Samuel L. Jackson in Exclusive ‘The Hitman’s Bodyguard’ Clip

We at Collider are happy to bring you an exclusive look at the upcoming action-comedy The Hitman’s Bodyguard by way of a new clip. Directed by The Expendables 3 helmer Patrick Hughes, the film stars Ryan Reynolds as one of the world’s top protection agents who is tasked with guarding the life of a fellow assassin, played by Samuel L. Jackson, who has tried to kill him many times in the past. This clip shows Reynolds and Jackson going toe-to-toe with some delightful hand-to-hand combat and shows off the comedic chemistry of this central pair that will be prevalent throughout the film.
Check out the clip in the video below. The Hitman’s Bodyguard also stars Salma Hayek and Gary Oldman and opens in theaters on August 18th.
Here’s the official synopsis for The Hitman’s Bodyguard:
The world’s top protection agent [Ryan Reynolds] is called upon to guard the life of his mortal enemy, one of the world’s most notorious hitmen [Samuel L. Jackson]. The relentless bodyguard and manipulative assassin have been on the opposite end of the bullet for years and are thrown together for a wildly outrageous 24 hours. During their raucous and hilarious adventure from England to the Hague, they encounter high-speed car chases, outlandish boat escapades and a merciless Eastern European dictator [Gary Oldman] who is out for blood. Salma Hayek joins the mayhem as Jackson’s equally notorious wife. The film will be “hitting” your theatres on August 18.
Summit Entertainment presents, Millennium Media presents, in association with Cristal Pictures and East Light Media, a Millennium Media/Nu Boyana Film Studios/CGF production.