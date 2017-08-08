L.A. Readers: Win Free Tickets to Our ‘Hitman’s Bodyguard’ Screening with Q&A

0

If you’ve been looking forward to watching Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson go head-to-head in The Hitman’s Bodyguard later this month, I’ve got some cool news to share with you. Thanks to our friends at ArcLight Cinemas and Lionsgate, Collider is offering our Los Angeles readers the chance to see the film before it’s in theaters! In addition, not only will you get to see the film for free, after the screening ends I’ll be moderating a Q&A with director Patrick Hughes and star Elodie Yung (who also plays Elektra Natchios on Marvel’s Netflix shows). The screening is going to be August 16th at the ArcLight Santa Monica and it’ll start at 7:30pm.

As most of you know from the trailers, the film stars Ryan Reynolds as the world’s top protection agent who gets tasked with serving as the bodyguard for his mortal enemy, a notorious assassin played by Samuel L. Jackson. The film is an action comedy through and through and Reynolds and Jackson’s chemistry is a blast to watch. The film also stars Salma Hayek and Gary Oldman.

If you’re wondering how you can get in, we’ve got you covered. To see this screening you need to email thecollidermailbox@gmail.com with the subject line “I Want to See The Hitman’s Bodyguard Before it’s in Theaters”. You need to include your name in the body of the email and if you’d like to bring a guest. We’ll be accepting emails until Monday morning at 9am PST August 14th and we’ll contact the people that won passes with specific info about the screening later that day.

In addition, if you want to double your chances on getting into the screening, ArcLight is offering half of the tickets to members of their popular loyalty program, ArcLight Membership, so make sure to sign up! If you’re a member you’ll also hear about other cool stuff going on at Arclight.

Finally, I've been to a lot of movies theaters around the world and I can honestly say ArcLight Cinemas is easily one of the best theater chains on the planet. Every single time I go see a film at an ArcLight theater the picture and sound is perfect and I never have to deal with problems like the lights being on inside the theater or the sound not in stereo.

Hope to see some of you next week!

