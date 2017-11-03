Exclusive: ‘The Hitman’s Bodyguard’ Gag Reel Features Ryan Reynolds & Samuel L. Jackson Flubbing Lines

0

With The Hitman’s Bodyguard set to arrive on Blu-ray and DVD in a couple weeks, we’re pleased to debut a gag reel for the film. For the most part, it’s your standard gag reel fare—actors flub lines, they joke around, so on and so forth. But the surprising thing is a brief moment where a stunt goes wrong. It doesn’t go wrong in a horrible way where some gets injured, but instead shows the kind of precision required that viewers take for granted while watching an action scene. In the brief moment, we see what happens when a car doesn’t stop entirely and ends up hitting a moving train.

Check out The Hitman’s Bodyguard gag reel above. The film hits 4K, Blu-ray and DVD on November 21st and stars Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Gary Oldman, Salma Hayek, Elodie Yung, Joaquim De Almeida, Kirsty Mitchell, and Richard E. Grant.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Hitman’s Bodyguard:

The world’s top protection agent [Ryan Reynolds] is called upon to guard the life of his mortal enemy, one of the world’s most notorious hitmen [Samuel L. Jackson]. The relentless bodyguard and manipulative assassin have been on the opposite end of the bullet for years and are thrown together for a wildly outrageous 24 hours. During their raucous and hilarious adventure from England to the Hague, they encounter high-speed car chases, outlandish boat escapades and a merciless Eastern European dictator [Gary Oldman] who is out for blood. Salma Hayek joins the mayhem as Jackson’s equally notorious wife. The film will be “hitting” your theatres on August 18. Summit Entertainment presents, Millennium Media presents, in association with Cristal Pictures and East Light Media, a Millennium Media and a CG Films production.

Here’s the full list of special features: