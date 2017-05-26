‘The Hitman’s Bodyguard’: New Red-Band Trailer Finds Reynolds & Jackson in NSFW Hijinks

0

Summit Entertainment has released a new red-band trailer for the upcoming action comedy The Hitman’s Bodyguard. Directed by The Expendables 3 helmer Patrick Hughes, the film stars Ryan Reynolds as one of the world’s top protection agents who is tasked with guarding the life of a fellow assassin, played by Samuel L. Jackson, who has tried to kill him many times in the past. The first trailer for this film really played up the comedy and previewed a swell dynamic between Reynolds and Jackson. This new trailer, however, focuses on the action to less effective results. There are a few humorous bits here and there, but the action beats themselves are pretty rote and don’t really seem like anything worth writing home about. There’s also a villain plot introduced in this trailer that seems incredibly familiar.

Indeed, the success or failure of this film will likely hinge upon the chemistry between Reynolds and Jackson, and how much the movie opts to lean on this character dynamic. Here’s hoping it’s more in line with that initial trailer.

Check out the new Hitman’s Bodyguard trailer below. The film also stars Salma Hayek and Gary Oldman. The Hitman’s Bodyguard opens in theaters on August 18th.