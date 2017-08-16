‘The Hitman’s Bodyguard’: Details on Standby Tickets for Our Los Angeles Screening Tonight

0

If you’ve been looking forward to watching Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson go head-to-head in The Hitman’s Bodyguard, I’ve got some cool news to share with you. Thanks to our friends at ArcLight Cinemas and Lionsgate, Collider is offering our Los Angeles readers the chance to see the film before it’s in theaters! In addition, not only will you get to see the film for free, after the screening ends I’ll be moderating a Q&A with director Patrick Hughes and star Elodie Yung (who also plays Elektra Natchios on Marvel’s Netflix shows). The screening tonight at the ArcLight Santa Monica and it’ll start at 7:30pm.

While ArcLight and Collider have already given away guaranteed tickets to the screening, we know we’re going to have at least a few people that can’t make it for whatever reason. So if you wanted to attend the screening but didn’t win tickets, starting at 6:30pm tonight Arclight Santa Monica will open a standby line. While I’m not sure how many people will ultimately get in, I am sure at least some of you will. I’ve run a lot of screenings and you always have no shows.

The ArcLight Santa Monica is located on the Third Street Promenade at 395 Santa Monica Place, Santa Monica, CA 90401. Here’s the address on Google maps.

As most of you know from the trailers, the film stars Ryan Reynolds as the world’s top protection agent who gets tasked with serving as the bodyguard for his mortal enemy, a notorious assassin played by Samuel L. Jackson. The film is an action comedy through and through and Reynolds and Jackson’s chemistry is a blast to watch. The film also stars Salma Hayek and Gary Oldman.

