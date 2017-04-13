Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson Are Very NSFW in ‘The Hitman’s Bodyguard’ Red-Band Trailer

0

Lionsgate has unveiled the first red-band trailer for the action comedy The Hitman’s Bodyguard, and this is definitely something you’ll need headphones for if you’re at work. The film stars Ryan Reynolds as the world’s top protection agent, a man who is tasked with serving as the bodyguard for his mortal enemy, a notorious assassin played by Samuel L. Jackson. This is an action comedy through and through, and honestly this trailer is really funny as it plays the comedic strengths of both Reynolds and Jackson. Moreover, the duo have done their fair share of action films, so they really seem perfectly suited for a buddy comedy of this sort.

The Expendables 3 helmer Patrick Hughes directs, so the action itself should be fairly cinematic, and I’ll be curious to see how the story progresses. This is the kind of premise that lives or dies based on the chemistry of the two leads, but judging by this debut trailer Reynolds and Jackson are an excellent match. And who doesn’t love a good The Bodyguard reference?

Watch the Hitman’s Bodyguard trailer below. The film also stars Gary Oldman, Salma Hayek, Elodie Yung, Joaquim De Almeida, Kirsty Mitchell, and Richard E. Grant. The Hitman’s Bodyguard opens in theaters on August 18th.