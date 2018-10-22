‘The Holiday Calendar’ Trailer Shows Netflix Is Determined to Own Your Holiday Season

0

Netflix is seriously beefing up its holiday programming this year. They made a few inroads in 2017 with movies like A Christmas Prince, but now it looks like they’re planning to own the holiday season. We already got a trailer for The Christmas Chronicles starring Kurt Russell as Santa, and now we’ve got a trailer for The Holiday Calendar.

The film stars Kat Graham as a struggling photographer who receives a gift of a Christmas calendar from her grandfather. Every day, the calendar offers up a little gift like miniature boots or a nutcracker. The twist is that those gifts correspond with something that happens in the young woman’s life, like getting a new pair of shoes, or getting to photograph a nutcracker Christmas pageant. Is the calendar magical? Of course it is. All things related to Christmas are magical, especially gifts. This is science, and it is undeniable.

It’s a smart move for Netflix to get in on the holiday action, especially since the genre is perfect for the streaming service. These kinds of holiday movies are rare for theaters, and their price point is cheap enough that Netflix can afford to load up on them, and then families can just gather around and stay home watching inoffensive holiday fare. It’s a win all-around, and while some may lament the loss of the theater-going experience, these kinds of movies have found a good home on Netflix. The only loser here is a channel like Lifetime, which used to own this holiday market, and now has some serious competition.

Check out The Holiday Calendar trailer below. The movie hits Netflix on November 2nd and also stars Quincy Brown, Ron Cephas Jones, and Ethan Peck.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Holiday Calendar: