Watch Amy Poehler and Will Ferrell Make Steve Laugh While Promoting ‘The House’

With the Warner Bros. comedy The House opening this weekend in theaters, I recently sat down with Amy Poehler and Will Ferrell for an exclusive video interview. While some conversations are serious, and others strictly about the movie, the one you’re about to watch had me laughing from start to finish. While we did talk about making the movie, how they’d never worked together as the leads in a film before, or the way they like to work on set, you’ll see the entire conversation is each of them trying to make the other one laugh and I’m just along for the ride.

If you haven’t seen the trailers, The House stars Ferrell and Poehler as a married couple who, after losing their daughter’s college fund, become desperate to earn it back. As a result, they team up with their neighbor (played by Jason Mantzoukas) to start an illegal casino in their basement. Neighbors and Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates co-writer Andrew Jay Cohen makes his feature directorial debut on the project, working from a script he co-wrote with Brendan O’Brien. The House also stars Nick Kroll, Allison Tolman, Michaela Watkins, Ryan Simpkins, Jessie Ennis, Rob Huebel, Cedric Yarbrough, and Jeremy Renner.

and a breakdown of what we discussed below, followed by the red-band trailer and some images.

Amy Poehler and Will Ferrell:

Will Ferrell offers me his credit card after I mention how he always makes me laugh.

How they’ve never worked together as the leads in a feature film.

They talk about how they wrote a sketch together at SNL.

How do they each like to work on set and how does it compare to each other?

Do they like to come up with alt jokes the night before shooting a scene or do they wait to be hit with inspiration in the moment?

I ask Poehler what it’s like for her to work against someone that’s fearless when performing.

Do they like to visit the editing room?

